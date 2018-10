Oct 31 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc reported a 28.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. health insurer reined in medical costs.

Net income rose to $960 million, or $3.62 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, from $747 million, or $2.80 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.7 percent to $23.25 billion. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)