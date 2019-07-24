UPDATE 1-Anthem beats second-quarter profit estimates, ups 2019 earnings forecast

(Compares with analyst estimates, adds details on quarter)

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of higher sales of its government-backed health plans and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year.

As regulatory uncertainties about the health insurance sector persist ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, Anthem has doubled down on diversifying its business and earlier this year launched its own pharmacy benefits business, IngenioRx.

The company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, raised its 2019 adjusted net income forecast to over $19.30 per share, from a prior estimate of greater than $19.20.

Shares in the health insurer rose 2% to $309 before the bell.

Anthem’s benefit expense ratio — the percentage of premiums paid for medical services — worsened to 86.7% from 83.4% a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 86%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. A lower benefit expense ratio is better for health insurers.

Net income rose 8% to $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.64 per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $4.61.

Total operating revenue rose about 11% to $25.18 billion, beating Wall Street targets of $24.87 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Tomasz Janowski)