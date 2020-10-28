Anthem quarterly profit beats on deferred healthcare due to pandemic

FILE PHOTO: The logo for health insurance provider, Anthem, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by lower medical costs as customers delayed non-essential medical care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While health insurers have warned of higher costs in the back half of the year as pandemic-related restrictions ease, earlier this month larger rival UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N said demand for healthcare services remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Anthem maintained its full-year adjusted profit outlook of more than $22.30 per share, but did not provide other forecasts, citing uncertainty from the pandemic. The company had previously said it expected to generate about 70% of the profits in the first half of the year.

The company’s benefit-expense ratio, the share of premiums paid for medical services, improved to 86.8% in the third quarter from 87.2% a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 86.9%, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

Sales grew nearly 17% to $31.16 billion, beating estimates of $29.81 billion.

Operating revenue from Anthem’s top-earning business segment, which sells government-backed Medicare and Medicaid plans, jumped nearly 14% to $18.1 billion.

Anthem’s pharmacy benefits business IngenioRx recorded operating revenue of $5.58 billion, compared with $1.92 billion a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.20 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, ahead of the average analysts’ estimate of $4.15.