Health insurer Anthem raises 2021 profit target on upbeat quarter

FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Newbury Park, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

(Reuters) -Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year profit target, as lower demand for non-COVID-19 healthcare services helped the insurer rein in medical costs and beat quarterly profit estimates.

The raise follows a similar move by larger rival UnitedHealth last week, which said it saw a decline in COVID-19 related expenses during February and March as U.S. vaccination efforts helped ease case burden.

Health insurers have been struggling to control medical expenses despite lower demand for non-COVID services, as they have been spending millions of dollars to improve customers’ access to testing, treatment and vaccination services against the coronavirus.

Anthem’s benefit expense ratio - the percentage of premiums paid for medical services- was 85.6% in the first quarter, well below Street estimates of 87.46%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The lower-than-expected ratio reflects reduced non-COVID utilization and declining costs related to COVID-19 services, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said in a client note.

For 2021, the company expects to record adjusted net profit of more than $25.10 per share, up from its previous forecast of over $24.50 per share.

Operating revenue from Anthem’s pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx, jumped 12.8% to $5.86 billion in the quarter, driving the company’s operating revenue up about 9% to $32.10 billion.

Operating revenue from its top-earning business segment, which sells government-backed Medicare and Medicaid plans, rose 10.4% to $19.28 billion.

Excluding items, Anthem earned $7.01 per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $6.51.