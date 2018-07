July 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by premium rate increases.

Anthem said net income rose to $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $855.3 million, or $3.16 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $22.94 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)