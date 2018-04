April 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc said its quarterly profit rose 30 percent, largely due to lower costs.

Anthem’s net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $4.99 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.01 billion, or $3.73 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was largely flat at $22.54 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)