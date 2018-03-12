FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
March 12, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Anthera to explore options after lead drug's trial failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would evaluate all strategic options after its lead drug failed in a late-stage trial.

The company also said it would stop developing the drug, Sollpura, which aimed to treat improper digestion due to cystic fibrosis.

Sollpura failed to meet the main goals of the study in patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, the company said. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.