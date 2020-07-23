Apple faces consumer protection probe by multiple U.S. states - Axios

July 23 (Reuters) - Multiple U.S. states are investigating Apple Inc for potentially deceiving consumers, online news site Axios reported on Thursday, citing a March document from a tech watchdog group.

The Texas Attorney General may sue Apple for violating the state's trade practices law in connection with the multi-state investigation, the report added. (bit.ly/39mhdwV)

Apple and the office of Texas AG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)