Company News
July 23, 2020 / 6:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apple faces consumer protection probe by multiple U.S. states - Axios

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Multiple U.S. states are investigating Apple Inc for potentially deceiving consumers, online news site Axios reported on Thursday, citing a March document from a tech watchdog group.

The Texas Attorney General may sue Apple for violating the state's trade practices law in connection with the multi-state investigation, the report added. (bit.ly/39mhdwV)

Apple and the office of Texas AG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below