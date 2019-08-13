Westlaw News
August 13, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

NFL and DirecTV can't shake antitrust case over 'Sunday Ticket' TV rights

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a putative class action alleging the National Football League’s telecasting agreement with AT&T Inc’s DirecTV unit unlawfully blocked competition.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that dismissed an antitrust case filed against the NFL and DirecTV on behalf of subscribers to their NFL Sunday Ticket service, which caters to people who follow a team not in their local television market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TrXNii

