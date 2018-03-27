3rd Circuit rejects Philly cab companies' antitrust claims against Uber

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday tossed out claims by a group of cab companies in Philadelphia who accused Uber Technologies Inc of skirting costly regulations and luring away drivers in order to create an illegal monopoly.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that far from engaging in anticompetitive behavior, Uber increased competition in the city by offering lower fares, more available cars, “and a high-tech alternative to the customary method of hailing taxicabs.”

