3rd Circuit to consider cab companies' antitrust claims against Uber

A group of Philadelphia taxi companies on Tuesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to revive their claims that Uber Technologies Inc skirted costly regulations and lured away drivers in order to create an illegal monopoly.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the Philadelphia Taxi Association’s appeal of a judge’s decision that said the group and nearly 80 companies it represents failed to show any injury resulting from Uber’s conduct. The company is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

