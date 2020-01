United Therapeutics notches win in fight over blocked generic rival

United Therapeutics Corp can continue to restrict how pharmacies dispense delivery devices for its cardiovascular drug Remodulin, a New Jersey federal judge ruled on Wednesday, dealing a setback to Novartis AG’ Sandoz generic drug unit.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti denied Sandoz’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have lifted United Therapeutic’s restrictions on pumps and cartridges used to administer the drug.

