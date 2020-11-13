Wilson Sonsini lands ex-NY antitrust chief, predicting robust enforcement ahead

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has added Beau Buffier, the former antitrust bureau chief of the New York State Office of the Attorney General and a former practice leader at Shearman & Sterling, as a partner in New York.

Last week Wilson Sonsini brought on another antitrust partner, Tina Sessions, from Keker, Van Nest & Peters in San Francisco. The firm is anticipating increased antitrust enforcement to continue under the incoming Biden administration and beyond, said Scott Sher, a Washington, D.C.-based partner and a leader of the firm’s antitrust practice.

