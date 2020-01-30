Chile's Antofagasta appoints Mauricio Ortiz as new finance boss

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Thursday named Mauricio Ortiz as its chief financial officer, replacing Alfredo Atucha, who will retire in March after seven years in the role.

Ortiz joined the company in 2015 and is currently the vice president of finance at its mining division.

The shake-up comes a week after Antofagasta said its fourth-quarter copper production was hit by supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile that started in October last year. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)