July 13 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Antofagasta Plc has sold its electricity transmission business Centinela Transmisión for $117 million, the company said on Friday.

“This allows us to focus on our core business of producing copper safely and profitably,” Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)