SANTIAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chilean mining company Antofagasta received environmental approval for a major, $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine, the regional government of Coquimbo said on Wednesday.

The infrastructure upgrade project, presented by the company in 2016, seeks to maintain the mine’s copper output at approximately 400,000 tonnes of copper annually.

Chile is the world’s top copper producer.