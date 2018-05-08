FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 8, 2018 / 6:34 AM / in 2 hours

Antofagasta suspends operations of Los Pelambres pipeline after blockage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Antofagasta said on Tuesday it had uncovered and cleared a blockage in its Los Pelambres pipeline, which moves copper concentrates from Chile’s Coquimbo region to ports, with some knock on effects for sales and production.

The company said it expected production, measured as the quantity filtered at the port, to be impacted by about 10,000 tonnes of copper due to the blockage and sales to be impacted by some 15,000 tonnes in the six months ending June 30.

It said its full-year guidance for production remained unchanged at 705,000 tonnes to 740,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.