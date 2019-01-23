Antofagasta Q4 copper output rises 23.7 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc reported a 23.7 percent jump in fourth-quarter production on Wednesday, bolstered by better grades and output at its Centinela mine, and maintained its production guidance for the coming year.

The FTSE 100 company said fourth-quarter production rose to 220,000 tonnes from 177,800 tonnes reported a year earlier. This led to 2018 production of 725,300 tonnes, a 3 percent advance on the previous year. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)