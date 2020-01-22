Antofagasta quarterly output hurt by Chile protests

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday reported a 5.8% drop in fourth-quarter copper production, plagued by supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile that started in October last year.

The copper miner said it produced 185.5 kilotonnes (kt) of the red metal in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 197 kt in the previous quarter.

Full-year copper output, however, came in at 770 kt, up 6.2% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)