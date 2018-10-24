FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Antofagasta trims top end of copper output guidance in "tight" market

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Antofagasta brought down the top end of its guidance range for full year copper production on Wednesday, as ongoing fears about global trade disruptions continue to impact the market.

The London-listed company said it now expects copper production to be between 705,000 to 725,000 tonnes with strong production expected in Q4. The company had earlier forecast output at between 705,000 and 740,000 tonnes for the full year. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

