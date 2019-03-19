Antofagasta sees copper deficit of 100,000-300,000 tonnes in 2019- CEO

March 19 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta expects a deficit of between 100,000 and 300,000 tonnes in the global copper market in 2019, its chief executive Iván Arriagada said on Tuesday.

“When we talk about the deficit, I don’t think its going to be a big one... it’s probably in a range between 100,000 and 300,000 tonnes,” he said.

Speaking after the release of Antofagasta’s annual results, Arriagada added that the planned $2.7 billion concentrator at the Centinela mine will most likely be funded by debt.