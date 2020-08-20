Miner Antofagasta reports drop in H1 earnings, keeps dividend

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta reported a 22.4% drop in first-half core earnings on Thursday on lower copper sales and metal prices, although the company said it will pay an interim dividend in line with the payout policy.

Antofagasta said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation fell to $1.01 billion for the six months ended June 30, from $1.31 billion a year earlier. It declared an interim dividend of 6.2 cents per share. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)