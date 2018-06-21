Australia's ANZ doubles buyback programme to about $2.21 bln

June 22 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday it would increase its current on-market share buyback programme by a further A$1.5 billion to a total of A$3 billion ($2.2 billion).

“The progress of our transformation means we are able to return this surplus capital to shareholders,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Jablko said.

The bank is in the midst of a broader capital management drive. ($1 = 1.3552 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)