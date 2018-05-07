Australia's ANZ flags additional $751.20 mln-$1.13 bln buyback

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) flagged on Tuesday the likelihood of an additional buy-back of shares to the tune of A$1 billion-1.5 billion ($751.20 million-$1.13 billion), over and above an ongoing programme.

ANZ also said in a statement it finalised reinsurance arrangements with Zurich Insurance Group - to which ANZ sold its insurance arm - and has received about A$1 billion as proceeds.

That would result in an increase of about 25 basis points in its APRA Common Equity Tier 1 capital, ANZ added.