FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's ANZ flags additional $751.20 mln-$1.13 bln buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) flagged on Tuesday the likelihood of an additional buy-back of shares to the tune of A$1 billion-1.5 billion ($751.20 million-$1.13 billion), over and above an ongoing programme.

ANZ also said in a statement it finalised reinsurance arrangements with Zurich Insurance Group - to which ANZ sold its insurance arm - and has received about A$1 billion as proceeds.

That would result in an increase of about 25 basis points in its APRA Common Equity Tier 1 capital, ANZ added.

$1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.