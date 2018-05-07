FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 11:14 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Australia's ANZ flags additional $751.2 mln-$1.1 bln buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on OnePath sale, capital management programme)

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) flagged on Tuesday the likelihood of an additional buy-back of shares to the tune of A$1 billion-A$1.5 billion ($751.2 million-$1.1 billion), over and above an ongoing programme and as a part of a broader capital management drive.

ANZ also said in a statement it finalised reinsurance arrangements with Zurich Insurance Group - to which ANZ sold its insurance arm in December - and had received about A$1 billion as proceeds.

That would result in an increase of about 25 basis points in its Common Equity Tier 1 capital, ANZ added.

ANZ said the proceeds were a component of the OnePath insurance business sale transactions in the form of reinsurance commission. The A$2.85 billion sale followed a series of non-core divestments across Asia.

Soon after the OnePath sale last year, ANZ had said it would start buying back up to A$1.5 billion of it shares on-market, to begin returning surplus capital.

Back then, it had also said it would consider further capital management initiatives as it received proceeds of its divestments.

$1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.