ANZ appoints former prime minister John Key as chair of its New Zealand board
October 17, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 4 days ago

ANZ appoints former prime minister John Key as chair of its New Zealand board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand arm of Australia’s ANZ Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed former-Prime Minister John Key as the next chair of its board.

ANZ said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that current chair John Judge would retire from the board of directors at the start of 2018, at which time Key would take over the role.

John Key, a former currency trader at Merrill Lynch, unexpectedly stepped down as New Zealand’s Prime Minister in December after eight years in power.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Chris Reese

