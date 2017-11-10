FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia court approves A$50 mln ANZ settlement with regulator
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 3:47 AM / in an hour

Australia court approves A$50 mln ANZ settlement with regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday the Federal Court of Australia had approved its payment of a total of A$50 million ($38.41 million) as part of a settlement with the securities regulator over accusations it manipulated the bank bill swap rate.

ANZ, which had initially said it would defend itself against the allegations, reached an agreement last month to settle the case brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. ($1 = 1.3019 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.