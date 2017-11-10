FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australian court approves $38 mln ANZ swap rate settlement
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 4:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Australian court approves $38 mln ANZ swap rate settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds executive comment, background)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday a court had approved its payment of a total of A$50 million ($38.41 million) to the securities regulator to settle accusations it had manipulated the bank bill swap rate.

Under the terms of the settlement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ANZ agreed to a A$10 million penalty, a payment of A$20 million to a consumer protection fund and a A$20 million payment toward the regulator’s costs.

The penalties approved by the Federal Court were in line with those imposed on rival National Australia Bank last month in the same case.

ANZ reached an agreement last month to settle the case brought by the ASIC.

“We know our customers and the community expect better from us and we apologise for both the attempted unconscionable conduct and our inability to prevent or detect the behaviour,” ANZ Chief Risk Officer Nigel Williams said in a statement.

ASIC accused ANZ, NAB and Westpac Banking Corp of engaging in the rigging a key interest rate in their products. Only Westpac chose to defend itself against the allegations. ($1 = 1.3019 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.