July 29 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking on Monday announced new risk weight floors on its New Zealand mortgage and farm lending portfolios for the group and its banking units.

ANZ said in a statement that the changes would be effective from Sept. 30 and the impact was a 20-basis-point reduction in the bank’s Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)