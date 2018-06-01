FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Citigroup denies criminal cartel allegations expected in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup on Friday denied allegations of criminal cartel conduct expected to be laid by Australian prosecutors over its involvement in a $2.3 billion share issue it underwrote for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in 2015.

“Citi steadfastly denies the allegations made against it, and certain employees,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

“Citi will vigorously defend these allegations on behalf of itself and its employees.” (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)

