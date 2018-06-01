Deutsche Bank says it will defend itself against cartel charges in Australia

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Friday it will defend itself against cartel charges expected to be laid in Australia over its involvement in a $2.3 billion share issue it underwrote for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in 2015.

“Deutsche Bank intends to vigorously defend those charges. Given this is a legal matter, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)