June 1, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian regulator says 'extensive' investigation behind looming charges against ANZ, Deutsche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said the criminal cartel charges it expects to lay against Deutsche Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group over a 2015 ANZ share issue follow an “extensive investigation”.

It made the comments in a statement issued on its website on Friday. Prosecutors allege the A$79 billion bank was knowingly involved in cartel conduct by the joint lead managers of the equity placement of about 80.8 million shares, ANZ said in a separate statement.

Deutsche, one of the managers, has said it will defend the charges. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
