June 5, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Citi, Deutsche Bank, ANZ served with criminal cartel charges in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Tuesday that criminal charges had been laid against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, a local unit of Citigroup and Deutsche Bank relating to cartel offences over a $2.3 billion share issue.

Criminal charges have also been laid against several senior executives such as ANZ Treasurer Rick Moscati, Citigroup’s John McLean, Itay Tuchman and Stephen Roberts, as well as Michael Ormaechea and Michael Richardson, both formerly of Deutsche Bank.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Wardell and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
