Jan 15 (Reuters) - IOOF Holdings on Tuesday flagged a delay to its acquisition of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s pensions and investments business following fresh regulatory hurdles to the deal.

The wealth manager said in a statement that the close of the transaction will likely be delayed to later in 2019 as it needed to clear new conditions. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)