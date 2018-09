Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday it would raise its home loan interest rates in Australia after taking note of higher funding costs, its business performance and prevailing market conditions.

ANZ said in a statement it would raise variable interest rates for Australian home and residential investment loans by 0.16 percent per annum, effective Sept. 27. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)