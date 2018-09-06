UPDATE 2-Australia's big banks raise mortgage rates, may hit consumer spending

* Three biggest lenders have now raised rates

* Stock market down amid concerns of house price squeeze

* Australian central bank not expected to raise rates until 2020 (Recasts throughout, adds share performance)

By Rushil Dutta

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Two of Australia’s biggest banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, raised mortgage rates citing higher funding costs, potentially hurting consumers and cutting chances of an official rate hike.

The moves on Thursday came a week after No. 2 Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp became the first of the so-called “Big Four” to raise rates. Fourth-ranked National Australia Bank Ltd is the only one of the majors not to deliver an out-of-cycle rate rise.

The decision reverses wholly or partially moves of just a month earlier when some banks cut rates as a downturn in the country’s red-hot housing market heightened competition to write new loans.

The rate increases come even as the Reserve Bank of Australia has held its official cash rate at a record low of 1.50 percent since 2016 and signaled a steady path for some time.

The Australian dollar was 0.15 percent weaker after CBA, the country’s biggest lender, and third-ranked ANZ announced their rate hikes within minutes of each other.

The benchmark ASX/S&P index added to morning losses, down 1.3 percent by midafternoon, as investors digested the prospect that rising rates would hurt home prices further, stifling spending.

The banks erased most of their earlier losses, trading down about half a percentage point, amid hopes the rate hikes would preserve their interest margins.

“It’s a small negative for housing prices but part of a much larger trend towards the normalisation of interest rates,” said Michael McCarthy, Chief strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

“That of course is likely to continue to keep pressure on housing prices,” he added.

The four banks combined control about 80 percent of the country’s deposit and home loan market. The banks have come under intense scrutiny, wiping tens of billions of dollars from their market capitalisations, from a public inquiry which has aired continuous allegations of misconduct within the sector.

ANZ said in its statement that its rate hikes would not apply to people in areas declared to be officially in drought.

A month after cutting variable home loan rates by 0.34 percent, it said it would now raise variable rates by 0.16 percent.

CBA, which recently cut some fixed mortgages by 0.10 percent, said it was now hiking rates by 15 basis points. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta, additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Muralikumar Anantharaman)