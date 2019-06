June 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Monday that Antonia Watson would take over as acting chief executive officer of its New Zealand unit, replacing David Hisco.

ANZ said in a statement its board expressed concern over certain transactions following an internal review of personal expenses, while the lender added that Hisco did not accept all concerns raised by the board. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)