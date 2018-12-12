Financials
Australia's ANZ local group head steps down

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday said its local head of retail and commercial banking would step down for personal reasons, as the bank ends a difficult year that has shaken up its executive ranks.

Ahead of its annual general meeting next week, ANZ said Fred Ohlsson would step down from his current post, taking an extended period of unpaid leave to return to his native Sweden with his family.

Mark Hand, the head of ANZ’s business and private banking, will take Ohlsson’s role, the bank said. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)

