UPDATE 1-ANZ appoints Antonia Watson as New Zealand CEO

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday it appointed Antonia Watson as the chief executive officer of its New Zealand unit.

Watson, the unit’s acting CEO since May, will also become a director of ANZ Bank New Zealand, the lender said.

Watson is the first New Zealand woman to lead the organisation, it said, adding that she has received a non-objection from the country’s central bank for the position.

She joined the lender’s New Zealand unit in 2009 as financial controller before becoming chief financial officer in 2012.

Auckland-born Watson was appointed managing director of retail and business banking in 2017.

The bank said it would soon start a process to recruit a new managing director for retail and business banking.

The largest bank in New Zealand has recently faced pressure, as the central bank there has pointed out the need to improve internal risk controls, citing an external report conducted by Deloitte. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)