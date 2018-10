Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Monday its annual cash profit would take a hit on account of additional charges for customer compensation and accelerated amortisation of software, among other factors.

One-off costs of A$374 million have been recognized in the second half of 2018 for refunds to customers and related remediation costs, the lender said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)