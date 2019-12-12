NZ regulator says ANZ needs to improve process of director attestations

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The local unit of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group needs to improve the process of its directors’ attestations, New Zealand’s central bank said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it has asked for another external report by June 2021 into whether ANZ has implemented all recommendations of an existing report filed by Deloitte.

In a statement, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said it was worrying that Deloitte found a level of complacency in ANZ’s historical approach to the attestation process. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)