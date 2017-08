Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said its third quarter cash profit rose 5.3 percent to A$1.79 billion ($1.40 billion) compared to the average of the previous two quarters, on lower bad debt charges and customer deposit growth.

Australia's no. 4 lender added that revenue fell 0.3 percent in the quarter compared to the first two quarters, in a limited trading update.