Australia's ANZ bank beats earnings expectations, cuts dividend

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday beat market expectations with a rebound in cash earnings in the second half, boosted by lower provisions for bad debts due to the pandemic that offset declining interest margins.

Australia’s fourth-largest lender said it would lower dividends to put more money aside for potential losses due to the economic impact of COVID-19, but said its strong capital position meant shareholders had not been diluted.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we ... didn’t put our hand out to shareholders for more capital,” Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

“While still putting more money away for potential future credit losses, and having sufficient left over to pay a modest, and albeit reduced, dividend.”

Cash profit for the second half was 66% higher than the first half at A$2.34 billion ($1.67 billion), boosted by provision charges that were a third lower than in the first six months of the year.

Total provision charges for the year were a record A$2.74 billion, weighing on full-year cash profit that fell 42% to A$3.76 billion. That beat an estimate of A$3.51 billion, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

“The credit impairment charge is lower than we expected despite us appearing to have the most optimistic forecast on the street,” said banking analyst Azib Khan of Morgans Financial.

Net interest margin in the second half fell 12 basis points to 1.57%, steeper than the 7 basis point decline to 2.04% reported by its larger rival, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in August.

With the Australian economy in its first recession in three decades, banks’ growth prospects and margins are under pressure as interest rates sit at record lows and more debt goes bad.

The lender declared a final dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, down from 80 Australian cents last year and in line with a directive by regulators asking that payouts be less than half the year’s profit.

“Events of the last 12 months make it difficult to predict the course of the next year,” Elliott added.

ANZ’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of its spare cash, rose to 11.3% at the end of September, up from 11.1% as of June 30.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)