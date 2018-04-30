ANZ Bank's H1 profit rises 4 pct, beats forecast amid financial sector probe

May 1 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Tuesday its half-year cash earnings from continued operations rose 4 percent, helped by lower bad debts and controlled costs, while a judicial inquiry investigates the country’s lenders.

The lender said cash profit from continued operations totalled A$3.49 billion ($2.63 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.36 billion in the same period a year earlier and a forecast for a 3-percent increase to A$3.46 billion, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.

The lender also kept its interim dividend steady at A$0.80 per share. ($1 = 1.3284 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)