Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday impaired assets rose 5% in the third quarter, as the bank relaxed lending requirements to boost market share amid a sluggish economy.

Gross impaired assets for Australia’s No. 4 bank by market value rose to A$1.97 billion ($1.33 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from A$1.88 billion a year earlier.