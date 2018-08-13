FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

ANZ reports fall in 3rd-qtr impaired assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said its impaired assets fell 36.3 percent in the third quarter due to stricter credit controls and lower impairments across all divisions.

Gross impaired assets over the quarter fell to A$1.88 billion ($1.37 billion) from A$2.95 billion as reported a year ago, ANZ said.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.07 percent at June 30, marginally higher from 11 percent at March 31, it said. ($1 = 1.3755 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Diane Craft)

