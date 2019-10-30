ANZ second-half profit falls 3%, hurt by low interest rates, "intense" competition

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday reported a second-half cash profit that fell nearly 3%, as record low interest rates, remediation for past misdeeds and “intense competition” impacted the lender’s bottom line.

Cash profit from continuing operations for the six months ending Sept. 30 fell to A$2.91 billion ($2.01 billion). (reut.rs/3332suX)

That was lower compared to an estimate of A$2.93 billion, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The lender maintained its final dividend at A$0.80 per share.