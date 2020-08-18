ANZ to pay interim dividend, posts quarterly cash profit of $1.1 bln

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend to its shareholders, following a build-up in its capital strength and fresh regulatory guidance.

Australia’s No. 4 lender by market value said it would pay an interim dividend of 25 Australian cents per share, compared to 80 Australian cents in the same period last year.

The lender had deferred a decision on the payout in April citing economic uncertainty.

ANZ also reported a third-quarter cash profit from continuing operations of A$1.50 billion ($1.09 billion). ($1 = 1.3812 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)