FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's ANZ bank profit rises 18 pct on cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Australia's ANZ bank profit rises 18 pct on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s No.3 lender, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, posted a 18 percent jump in annual cash profit on cost cutting efforts, following the partial sale of its wealth management arm earlier this month.

ANZ said cash profit, which excludes various one-off items, was A$6.94 billion ($5.34 billion) for the year-ending Sept. 30, compared with A$5.89 billion last year.

The statutory net profit for the year was A$6.41 billion, slightly below an average estimate of A$6.87 billion from 9 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last year, the bank recorded its weakest profit in five years as a result of A$1.1 billion restructuring charges and a spike in bad debts. ($1 = 1.2994 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.