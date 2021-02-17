Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia's ANZ first-quarter profit rises

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, boosted by higher home lending and lower credit losses as the domestic economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank said cash profit from continuing operations for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$1.81 billion ($1.40 billion), up 54% from the quarterly average of the last two quarters.

$1 = 1.2902 Australian dollars Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

